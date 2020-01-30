Workers who feel underpaid and mistreated are most likely to steal

Retail News
Workers who feel underpaid and mistreated are most likely to stealFast Company 01/29/2020
A new survey of 1,000 employees and managers finds four key reasons that employees steal from their employers. Twenty-four percent say they steal because the item(s) stolen will not be missed; 21 percent say they are not paid enough; 17 percent say they steal because they cannot afford to buy the item and 13 percent say it’s because their boss is rude.
Discussions
