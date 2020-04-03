Workers without paid sick leave may add to the spread of the coronavirus

Retail News
Workers without paid sick leave may add to the spread of the coronavirusThe Washington Post 03/03/2020
Roughly 25 percent of workers in the U.S. do not get paid sick leave. This increases the likelihood that they will go to work even if they feel unwell. In cities and states where paid sick leave has been mandated by law, the incidence of flu, for example, is lower than in other locations where workers are not covered.
