World’s largest pot producer expects to be profitable in 2022

World’s largest pot producer expects to be profitable in 2022Yahoo Finance 11/10/2020
Canopy Growth, the world’s largest pot producer, expects to become profitable in 2022 following years of losses. The company has brought costs in line with the market at a time when sales are growing as consumers turn to legal marijuana during the pandemic. CEO David Klein believes that the increasing number of U.S. states legalizing cannabis will create more openness for federal legislators to take action in that regard.
