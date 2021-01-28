Wow Bao expanding virtual restaurant concept nationwide

Retail News

The Spoon

Wow Bao plans to expand its partner kitchen program from its current 150 locations in the U.S. to 1,100 by the end of the year. The program enables restaurants around the country to cook some of the brand’s signature dishes including buns, bowls and potstickers and sell them through third-party delivery apps. Restaurant partners play a flat $1,000 fee to cover supply chain, marketing and extra equipment that may be needed. Partners hold onto 40 percent of the revenue generated by each order.