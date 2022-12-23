Yet-to-be opened Amazon Fresh stores are sitting idle

Retail News

The Real Deal

Dubbed “zombie stores” by The Information, which first reported the predicament, about 7 Amazon Fresh stores around the country appear to be ready for operation but remain unopened, puzzling locals in their communities. According to the story, another 26 locations are in various phases of development, but no new Amazon Fresh locations have been opened since September of this year. Amazon has opened 44 of the small grocery stores in the U.S. to date, known for their innovative Just Walk Out payment systems.