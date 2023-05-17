Retail News

Younger generations turn snacks into meals

Nearly half of all Americans have three or more snacks every day, up eight percent over the past two years, according to Circana Group. “Millennials took something that had a negative connotation with older generations—parents would tell you ‘don’t snack and spoil the meal’—and turned snacks into the entire meal itself,” said Andrea Hernández, author of Snaxshot.

