2022 will not be off-price apparel’s year

2022 will not be off-price apparel’s yearQuartz 08/30/2022
Ross Stores, TJX Companies and Nordstrom Rack are all forecasting continued uncertainty around their prospects for the remainder of 2022. Inflation and talks of a recession have made consumers focus on necessities and put off making discretionary purchases. On the other hand, full-price retailers dealing with inventory glut are willing to unload merchandise at great prices to off-pricers.
