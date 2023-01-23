350,000 UPS workers may walk off the job this summer

Retail News
350,000 UPS workers may walk off the job this summerThe Seattle Times 01/23/2023
UPS and 350,000 of its workers are looking at a potential strike this summer if the delivery service and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters fail to hammer out a new labor contract. Amazon.com is UPS’s largest customer. About 40 percent of the UPS workers affected are drivers. UPS posted record profits in 2022.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!