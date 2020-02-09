Retail News

52 Black former franchisees sue McD’s for setting them up to fail

Bloomberg/Crain's Chicago Business 09/01/2020

A lawsuit filed by 52 Black former franchisees of McDonald’s charges the fast-food operator with steering them to crime-ridden locations with low volume sales and high security and insurance costs. The franchisees also allege that, as a result, McDonald’s denied them financial help extended to white franchisees. McDonald’s issued a statement denying the charges in the suit.

