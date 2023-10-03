68 Circle K Stores Are up for Sale

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is aiming to sell 68 U.S. Circle K convenience stores, ranging from fee-owned to leased properties, located across 21 states. This marks the third collaboration with NRC Realty & Capital Advisors in three years for such sales. The move is part of Couche-Tard’s broader strategy, which includes both new construction and acquisitions, having completed or initiated over 150 stores in 2023 and acquiring 45 Big Red Stores in Arkansas.