7-Eleven lays off about 880 corporate workers

Retail News
7-Eleven lays off about 880 corporate workersReuters/U.S. News & World Report 07/22/2022
7-Eleven is letting 880 corporate workers go following its acquisition of Speedway, announced in 2020. “We are just over a year into our integration process following the $21 billion Speedway acquisition and have made significant progress. As with any integration, our approach includes assessing our combined organization structure,” said a company spokesperson.
