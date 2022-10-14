A recession could do some big retailers in

Retail News
A recession could do some big retailers inCNN 10/14/2022
Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City, Rite Aid and Tuesday Morning have elevated risks of bankruptcy, according to credit agencies. Others, such as Gap, may be forced to close stores and cut jobs. “The companies that were skating on the edge before Covid had this brief reprieve. Now we’re going back to the old rules,” said Berna Barshay, a retail analyst.
