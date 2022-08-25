Abercrombie & Fitch cuts its sales and profit forecast

Retail News
Abercrombie & Fitch cuts its sales and profit forecastReuters 08/25/2022
Abercrombie & Fitch has lowered its full-year sales and earnings outlook after finding itself in an overstocked position with declining demand. “We expect macro headwinds to persist and have taken action to adjust receipts across brands to fuel winning categories for late fall and holiday… We have right-sized the Hollister inventory receipt plan for holiday and beyond,” CEO Fran Horowitz said.
Discussions
