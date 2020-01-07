Adidas and Puma pulling Facebook and Instagram ads in July

Retail News

AFP/Yahoo Sports

Adidas and Puma have announced that they will pause global advertising on Facebook and Instagram in July in an effort to support the removal of hate-speech from the sites. A Puma spokesperson said the decision to hold back ads was made as “part of an overall effort to create positive change and improvement in Facebook’s platform by demanding the removal of inaccurate, hostile and harmful conversation.” An Adidas spokesperson said, “Racism, discrimination and hateful comments should have no place either in our company or in our society.”