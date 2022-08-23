Adidas begins the search for its next CEO

Retail News
Adidas begins the search for its next CEOThe Associated Press/OregonLive 08/23/2022
Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted’s decision to step down from the company next year has set off a search for his replacement. “After three challenging years that were marked by the economic consequences of the COVID-19-pandemic and geopolitical tensions, it is now the right time to initiate a CEO transition and pave the way for a restart,” supervisory board chairman Thomas Rabe said in a statement.
Discussions
