Adidas begins the search for its next CEO

The Associated Press/OregonLive

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted’s decision to step down from the company next year has set off a search for his replacement. “After three challenging years that were marked by the economic consequences of the COVID-19-pandemic and geopolitical tensions, it is now the right time to initiate a CEO transition and pave the way for a restart,” supervisory board chairman Thomas Rabe said in a statement.