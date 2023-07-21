Adidas is seeking $75 million from Kanye West, claiming that the rapper “mishandled” funds earmarked for marketing the Yeezy collection. The dispute arises from a marketing fund worth $100 million per year, with Adidas alleging that $75 million was placed into two Yeezy bank accounts and used for unauthorized purposes. Kanye West previously stated that he spent $50 million of Yeezy marketing funds on his gospel choir tour, leading to the ongoing legal battle between the two parties conducted in arbitration.