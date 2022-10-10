Adobe: holiday online sales will grow, but not by much

Retail News

Reuters

U.S. online sales in November and December are forecast to grow 2.5 percent, the smallest year-over-year increase since 2015, according to Adobe Analytics. “This is a radically different year than even any of the COVID fluctuations that we’ve seen in the past,” said Taylor Schreiner, senior director at Adobe Digital Insights. “As the cost of basics like food and gas go up, consumers become much more price-conscious shoppers … and that influences consumers’ plans to wait for discounts and shop a little more vigilantly over the course of the season.”