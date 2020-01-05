Advocates for the poor say it’s time to put food stamps online

Retail News

The New York Times

Nine states — Alabama, California, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington — are participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s pilot program to allow participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to buy groceries online. The vast majority of 38 million people receiving SNAP benefits, however, have to go to stores to purchase food, a dangerous prospect for some as the numbers of coronavirus cases across the country continue to go up.