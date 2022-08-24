AI answers phones and books restaurant reservations

Retail News
AI answers phones and books restaurant reservationsThe Wall Street Journal 08/24/2022
A growing number of restaurant operators are using artificial intelligence technology to answer phone calls at a time when many businesses are short-staffed. Sixty-five percent of restaurant operators say they don’t have enough employees to meet customer demand, according to a recent survey by the National Restaurant Association.
