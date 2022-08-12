Albertsons operates self-checkout-only store

Retail News

BoiseDev

An Albertsons in Boise doesn’t have one traditional checkout on the premises. Customers, instead, have the option of different self-checkout options. Associates are on hand to help them out should problems arise. “We are transitioning our traditional lanes to assisted checkout lanes as part of a pilot program,” said Kathy Holland, a spokesperson for the grocer chain. “The decision to transition this location was based on extensive research of the available technologies, the customer market area, and the store traffic and checkout patterns.”