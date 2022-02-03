Albertsons to undergo strategic review

Retail News
Albertsons to undergo strategic reviewThe Wall Street Journal 03/01/2022
Albertsons said its board has started a strategic review of the company’s options, including potential acquisitions and other unspecified moves. The nation’s second largest supermarket operator, which filed for its initial public offering in 2020, has seen its business take off since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.
Discussions
