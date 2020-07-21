Aldi to open 70 new stores before year’s end

Retail News

Aldi announced that it plans to open more than 70 new stores across the U.S. before the end of 2020. The discount grocery chain is in the middle of five-year plan to open new stores and remodel existing locations. Aldi plans to have 2,500 stores by the end of 2022, which would make it the third-largest grocery retailer in the U.S. by locations.