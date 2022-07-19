Alimentation Couche-Tard may bid on Petro-Canada’s gas stations

Retail News
Alimentation Couche-Tard may bid on Petro-Canada’s gas stationsBloomberg/Yahoo Finance 07/19/2022
Alimentation Couche-Tard is considering a bid for at least some of Petro-Canada’s 1,500 gas stations. The owner of Circle K operates 2,100 stores in Canada, some of which overlap with Metro-Canada’s stations in the eastern portion of Canada. “Couche-Tard, I think, would have a hard time buying the whole network. There would be competition issues there, concentration issues,” said Ryan Bushell, president of Newhaven Asset Management.
Discussions
