Amazon air hub workers walk off the job
Workers at Amazon.com’s air hub in San Bernardino, CA. walked off the job in protest over working conditions and pay. The action, which involved at least 74 workers and possibly more than 150, included some demanding an end to “retaliation at the warehouse” against employees who support unionizing. The facility employs 1,500 workers.
