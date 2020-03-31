Amazon and Instacart workers to walk off the job

Retail News
Amazon and Instacart workers to walk off the jobNPR 03/30/2020
Workers at an Amazon.com warehouse in Staten Island have gone on strike, demanding the company clean the facility before they return. The workers says multiple people at the center have tested positive for COVID-19. Third-party shoppers and delivery people for Instacart planned a walkout today after demanding the company provide them with hand sanitizer, paid time off and better pay. The delivery service has said it will provide drivers with supplies and adjust some tip settings in response. It has not addressed the issue of paid time off.
