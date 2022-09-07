Amazon cancels airport cargo center after unions push back

Retail News
Amazon cancels airport cargo center after unions push backThe New York Times 07/08/2022
Labor unions and other groups that opposed a proposed Amazon.com airport cargo center at Newark Liberty International Airport have succeeded in blocking the project. The retail and tech giant said it was abandoning the project and will likely look for another hub location to help it serve the Northeast.
