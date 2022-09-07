Retail News

Amazon cancels airport cargo center after unions push back

The New York Times 07/08/2022

Labor unions and other groups that opposed a proposed Amazon.com airport cargo center at Newark Liberty International Airport have succeeded in blocking the project. The retail and tech giant said it was abandoning the project and will likely look for another hub location to help it serve the Northeast.

