Amazon Care to be shut down in surprise move

Retail News

GeekWire

Amazon.com is closing Amazon Care, the company’s in-person and Telehealth service, at the end of the year. Amazon senior vice president of health Neil Lindsay said that the decision to close was made following feedback from the company’s large enterprise customers that it did not fill enough of their needs. The move is seen as surprising in light of Amazon’s recently announced deal to acquire One Medical for $3.9 billion, pending regulatory approval.