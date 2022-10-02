Amazon Care telehealth service is ready to go coast-to-coast

Retail News
Amazon Care telehealth service is ready to go coast-to-coastCNET 02/09/2022
Amazon Care, the telehealth service launched by Amazon.com in 2019, is going nationwide. The retail and technology giant is also expanding the initiative in the real world, rolling out in-person services in 20 new cities, including Chicago, Miami, New York and San Francisco. Amazon Care currently operates in Arlington, VA, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington, D.C.
Discussions
