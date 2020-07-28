Amazon CEO to testify before House Antitrust Subcommittee

Retail News
Amazon CEO to testify before House Antitrust SubcommitteeThe Wall Street Journal 07/27/2020
Amazon.com has its fair share of detractors, including those who have accused the e-tailing giant of improperly using third-party marketplace sellers to launch competitive price label products. Now, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is set to testify before Congress for the first time where his past public comments about the company using its “scale for good” is likely to come under scrutiny.
