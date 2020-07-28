Retail News

Amazon CEO to testify before House Antitrust Subcommittee

The Wall Street Journal 07/27/2020

Amazon.com has its fair share of detractors, including those who have accused the e-tailing giant of improperly using third-party marketplace sellers to launch competitive price label products. Now, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is set to testify before Congress for the first time where his past public comments about the company using its “scale for good” is likely to come under scrutiny.

