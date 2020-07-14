Retail News

Amazon debuts smart grocery cart for cashier-free checkouts

The New York Times 07/14/2020

Amazon is testing its new Dash Cart, which uses computer vision technology, to track items shoppers place in their carts and enable them to pay while avoiding the regular checkout. The company plans to launch the technology at its new Amazon (not Whole Foods) store opening in Woodland Hills, CA, later this year.

