Amazon delivers two-thirds of its own packages

Amazon delivered 66 percent of its own packages in July, up from 61 percent in June and 54 percent in July 2019, according to ShopMatrix. “They will continue to deliver more of their own packages, potentially reaching 80 percent of their own packages by next year,” said Satish Jindel, founder of ShipMatrix. “It means UPS and the [U.S. Postal Service] will be looking for more business to replace the Amazon business.”