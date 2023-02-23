Amazon employees are unhappy with CEO’s return to work order

Retail News
Amazon employees are unhappy with CEO’s return to work orderThe Washington Post 02/23/2023
Around 21,000 Amazon.com employees have joined an internal Slack channel that advocates for remote work. The workers are expressing disagreement with CEO Andy Jassy’s directive that they begin spending the “majority of the time” working at the company’s offices beginning May 1. Many, particularly those hired with the expectation that they would be allowed to continue working remotely, felt blindsided by the policy.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!