Retail News

Amazon employees reported widely different pandemic experiences

Fast Company 11/17/2020

Two Amazon.com employees, one in marketing and the other a Prime shopper, have continued to work throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic. Their experiences, which seem to hold little in common other than their employer, point to the different challenges workers face when trying to navigate the dangers of the outbreak as they go about doing their jobs.

