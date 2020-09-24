Amazon expected to roll out new Alexa-powered devices

Retail News
Amazon expected to roll out new Alexa-powered devicesThe Wall Street Journal 09/24/2020
Amazon.com is expected to introduce new home security devices and Echo smart speakers featuring the company’s Alexa voice assistant technology on an invitation-only virtual event. The e-tailing and tech giant’s share of the smart speaker market is now at 54 percent, according to estimates from Loop Ventures.
