Amazon faces challenges staffing its warehouses

Retail News
Amazon faces challenges staffing its warehousesFortune 06/20/2022
A leaked Amazon.com memo reveals that the company has a staffing issue at its warehouses and contends that, if it fails to make changes to the way it operates, it “will deplete the available labor supply in the U.S. network by 2024.” The memo advised higher wages, more automation and other steps it could take to address the challenge.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!