Amazon fails to overturn union victory at Staten Island warehouse

The New York Times 01/12/2023

Amazon.com failed to convince a regional director of the National Labor Relations Board that there were improprieties in the union election at a warehouse on Staten Island. The company plans to appeal the decision. “We don’t believe this election process was fair, legitimate or representative of the majority of what our team wants,” the company said in a statement.

