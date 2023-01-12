Amazon fails to overturn union victory at Staten Island warehouse

Retail News
Amazon fails to overturn union victory at Staten Island warehouseThe New York Times 01/12/2023
Amazon.com failed to convince a regional director of the National Labor Relations Board that there were improprieties in the union election at a warehouse on Staten Island. The company plans to appeal the decision. “We don’t believe this election process was fair, legitimate or representative of the majority of what our team wants,” the company said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!