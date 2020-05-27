Retail News

Amazon goes virtual for annual shareholders meeting

The Seattle Times 05/27/2020

Amazon.com executives are expected to face some tough questions about the company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at this year’s annual shareholders’ meeting today. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, this year’s meeting will be conducted online. Amazon founder, chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos calls the current environment “the hardest time we’ve ever faced.”

