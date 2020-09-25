Amazon grocery delivery drivers wonder where their tips are

Retail News
Amazon grocery delivery drivers wonder where their tips areThe Seattle Times 09/25/2020
Many of the contract grocery delivery drivers used by Amazon.com complain that tips paid by customers are not getting to them in a timely manner. Some drivers report having to wait up to 10 days for their tips. It is the third time this year that an apparent glitch in Amazon’s system has prevented drivers from getting paid on time.
