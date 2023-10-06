Amazon Launches First Test Satellites for Internet Network

Reuters

Amazon has successfully launched its first pair of prototype satellites as part of its ambitious Project Kuiper, which aims to establish a global internet network. The satellites were sent into space from Florida via an Atlas 5 rocket, marking a significant milestone in Amazon’s endeavor to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink. This launch precedes the planned deployment of thousands more satellites to create a comprehensive network for global internet coverage.

