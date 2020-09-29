Retail News

Amazon pilots palm readers for contactless payments

Fast Company 09/29/2020

Two Amazon Go stores are engaged in a pilot program to test a biometric device that scans the palms of shoppers to complete checkout in stores. Amazon has said that individuals participating in the program may request to have their palm data deleted from the system if they choose to not participate in the service.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!