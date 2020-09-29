Amazon pilots palm readers for contactless payments

Retail News
Amazon pilots palm readers for contactless paymentsFast Company 09/29/2020
Two Amazon Go stores are engaged in a pilot program to test a biometric device that scans the palms of shoppers to complete checkout in stores. Amazon has said that individuals participating in the program may request to have their palm data deleted from the system if they choose to not participate in the service.
