Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event kicked off with U.S. online sales rising almost 6% to $6.4 billion compared to the previous year, according to Adobe Analytics. Heavy discounts on appliances and toys attracted bargain-hunting customers, who have been delaying big-ticket purchases due to rising interest rates and food prices. The event also saw an increase in spending per order, with the average rising from $53.14 to $56.64, and Adobe Digital Insights expects the event to generate between $12 billion and $13 billion in total.