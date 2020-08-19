Retail News

Amazon removes derogatory t-shirts targeting Kamala Harris

Newsweek 08/19/2020

Amazon.com has said that it has removed t-shirts with racist and sexist messages targeting Kamala Harris after receiving complaints. “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

