Retail News

Amazon says it has no connection to “Prime Bike”

The Verge 09/23/2020

Amazon.com has removed the “EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike,” or “Prime Bike” from its website. The $500 exercise bike from Echelon Fitness is positioned as a less expensive alternative to Peloton’s connected stationary bicycles. Its listing on Amazon said it was developed “in collaboration” with the e-tailing and tech giant. Amazon has denied any connection with the product.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!