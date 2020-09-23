Retail News
Amazon says it has no connection to “Prime Bike”The Verge 09/23/2020
Amazon.com has removed the “EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike,” or “Prime Bike” from its website. The $500 exercise bike from Echelon Fitness is positioned as a less expensive alternative to Peloton’s connected stationary bicycles. Its listing on Amazon said it was developed “in collaboration” with the e-tailing and tech giant. Amazon has denied any connection with the product.
