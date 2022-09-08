Amazon still has no plans to make workers report to their offices

Retail News
Amazon still has no plans to make workers report to their officesCNN 09/08/2022
Amazon.com said last October that it would leave the decision as to whether office workers needed to work on-site up to its managers and their teams. Nothing has changed in that regard, according to CEO Andy Jassy. “We don’t have a plan to require people to come back,” Mr. Jassy said at the Code Conference yesterday. “But we’re going to proceed adaptively as we learn.”

