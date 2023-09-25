Amazon’s Prime Video will introduce ads and a higher-priced ad-free tier in 2024, targeting markets including the U.S., UK, Germany, and Canada initially, followed by other countries later in the year. The ad-free tier will cost an additional $2.99 per month in the U.S. Growth in subscriber numbers for ad-supported plans has been slow, prompting platforms like Netflix and Disney to reevaluate pricing and offerings to incentivize ad-supported subscriptions.