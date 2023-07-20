Amazon has reduced its use of single-use plastic packaging by 11.6% from the previous year, amounting to nearly 86,000 tons of plastic total in 2022. As part of its sustainability efforts, the e-commerce giant is phasing out its blue and white plastic mailers in favor of more easily recyclable paper packaging. The move comes as Amazon aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and responds to growing concerns about plastic pollution’s impact on the environment and marine life.