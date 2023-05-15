AI speeds goods to Amazon’s customers

Retail News

CNBC

Amazon.com uses artificial intelligence technology to make it easier for customers to shop for items to buy, optimize truck routes to deliver goods more quickly and determine where to warehouse inventory. “I think one area that we consider key in order to lower cost to serve is on inventory placement,” said Stefano Perego, vice president of customer fulfillment and global ops services for North America and Europe at Amazon. “So now, I’m pretty sure you’re familiar with the vast selection we offer to our customers. Imagine how complex is the problem of deciding where to place that unit of inventory. And to place it in a way that we reduce distance to fulfill to customers, and we increase speed of delivery.”