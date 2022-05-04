Amazon warehouse is first in U.S. to unionize

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Employees at Amazon.com’s largest warehouse in Staten Island, NY, voted in favor of joining the Amazon Labor Union. The warehouse becomes the first of over a thousand such facilities in the U.S. to be represented by a union. A second warehouse in Staten Island is getting ready to vote on union representation. Amazon said it was disappointed with the results and is determining whether it will file objections against the National Labor Relations Board, which conducted the vote.