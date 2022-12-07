Retail News

Amazon warehouse workers face pressure to be perfect every day

Reuters 07/12/2022

An Amazon.com warehouse in Staten Island, NY, handed out 13,000 notices to employees to let them know where they had made mistakes and how these mistakes could lead to them being terminated from their jobs. Amazon maintains that its sets “fair” goals for workers based on how most of its workers are performing.

