Amazon warehouse workers in UK walk out after receiving a raise

Retail News

Wired

Amazon.com warehouse workers in the UK walked off the job after learning that they were going to receive a pay raise of 43 cents an hour and not the $1.20 they were expecting. David Nierberg, an Amazon spokesperson, said, “Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidized meals, and an employee discount, among others, which combined are worth thousands annually, as well as a company pension plan.”